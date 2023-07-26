Ukraine MP under criminal investigation over Maldives holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian authorities are investigating whether a member of parliament broke the law when he took a family holiday to the Maldives, News.az reports citing BBC.

Officials are banned from travelling abroad on holiday, while men of conscription age need special permission to leave the country.

The security service opened a criminal case to assess whether Yuriy Aristov gave false information to authorities.

He could face up to three years in jail if convicted, investigators say.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened a criminal case to establish whether Mr Aristov gave false information in applying to leave the country.

The SBI said initial investigations found that Mr Aristov had been on the private island of Ithaafushi in the Maldives in mid-July with his wife and children, when he was registered as being on sick leave.

He was abroad from 5 June to 22 July, having first left for a three-day business trip to Poland. He was first spotted in the Maldives by Ukrainian media.

