Ukraine opens first army recruitment center abroad in Poland

Ukraine opens first army recruitment center abroad in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has inaugurated its first army recruitment center abroad in the eastern Polish city of Lublin.

The center will operate daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with a military medical commission available on-site, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.According to the statement, volunteers will receive training facilitated by the Polish authorities, while Ukraine supplies uniforms and gear, and Poland provides weapons and equipment.After signing a contract, Poland will set up a training ground where the recruits will receive instruction. The introductory training course will last 35 days.Recruitment takes place through the official website of the Ukrainian Legion, a recently established Ukrainian volunteer military unit, or through Ukrainian consulates and embassies.Poland and Ukraine signed a security agreement on July 8, which led to the formation of the Ukrainian Legion. The deal supports the establishment of a volunteer legion in Poland with the potential participation of foreigners.Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that by mid-July, thousands of Ukrainians living in Poland had enlisted in the legion.

News.Az