Ukraine opens first army recruitment center abroad in Poland

Ukraine has inaugurated its first army recruitment center abroad in the eastern Polish city of Lublin.

The center will operate daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with a military medical commission available on-site, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, volunteers will receive training facilitated by the Polish authorities, while Ukraine supplies uniforms and gear, and Poland provides weapons and equipment.

After signing a contract, Poland will set up a training ground where the recruits will receive instruction. The introductory training course will last 35 days.

Recruitment takes place through the official website of the Ukrainian Legion, a recently established Ukrainian volunteer military unit, or through Ukrainian consulates and embassies.

Poland and Ukraine signed a security agreement on July 8, which led to the formation of the Ukrainian Legion. The deal supports the establishment of a volunteer legion in Poland with the potential participation of foreigners.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that by mid-July, thousands of Ukrainians living in Poland had enlisted in the legion.

