Ukraine passes law on drafting convicts for military service

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the bill which allows the military mobilization of convicts, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"[It] has been returned with the president’s signature," reads the card of the document, which is posted on the website of Verkhovna Rada (parliament). By law, it will go into effect the day after publication.According to the document, all convicts, except those guilty of crimes infringing on national security, murderers, rapists, pedophiles and drivers causing deadly car accidents under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will be subject to mobilization. The bill spells out a procedure where convicts must give their consent to be drafted, and also provides for their medical examination. Unit commanders will also need to give their consent to accept such recruits.

