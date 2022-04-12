Ukraine proposes sanctions models to EU to help stop Russia’s war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyiv is working with the European Union on sanctions models that will help stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said on Tuesday.

“Our main goal is an embargo on energy. If we are talking about an oil embargo, then a ban on the purchase of Russian resources is possible. There is also a model according to which funds for supplied oil will not go to the Russian budget, but remain in special accounts until Russia stops its aggression and fulfills all the conditions," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Thus, the financing of the war with Ukraine will become impossible for Russia, he noted.

"Currently, the EU is developing the sixth package of sanctions. And we are working with our partners so that they understand the need for these steps," Yermak added.

