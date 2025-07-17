Ukraine ramps up arms production as U.S. redirects patriot systems from Swiss order

Ukraine ramps up arms production as U.S. redirects patriot systems from Swiss order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s newly approved government will accelerate efforts to boost domestic arms production, aiming to meet 50% of its military needs within six months, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday, as the country seeks to repel Russia’s summer offensive and persistent air attacks.

The push for local manufacturing comes amid uncertainty over the pace of Western weapons deliveries, particularly advanced air defense systems crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s growing aerial assault, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Switzerland revealed Thursday that the U.S. Defense Department has informed Bern that delivery of its ordered Patriot air defense systems, worth billions, will be delayed, as Washington prioritizes Ukraine. Switzerland had contracted for five Patriot systems in 2022, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

The Swiss Defense Ministry said it was unclear how many systems will be affected but confirmed the U.S. decision to “reprioritize the delivery to support Ukraine.”

Currently, 40% of Ukraine’s weapons are domestically produced, according to Zelenskyy.

“We must reach the level of 50% Ukrainian-made weapons within the first six months of the new government’s work by expanding our domestic production,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

Kyiv is also advancing the development of long-range drones capable of striking deep inside Russia, adding another dimension to its defense strategy.

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed preparations are underway to transfer Patriot systems and other weaponry to Ukraine, though specific numbers remain classified.

“We’re already in preparation phase for the first tranche of capability to start moving,” Grynkewich said at a military event in Wiesbaden, Germany.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte noted that military aid is being coordinated with funding from European and Canadian allies, including Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Overnight, Russia launched 64 Shahed drones and decoys, killing at least one person in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, while Ukraine targeted Russia with 122 drones, grounding flights in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Most Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Bryansk and Kursk regions, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Meanwhile, a body exchange between the two countries saw Russia return 1,000 bodies, including Ukrainian soldiers, in exchange for 19 Russian soldiers, officials said.

News.Az