Ukrainian officials say Russian air defenses accidentally shot down a Russian warplane over Crimea during attempts to intercept Ukrainian drones. The incident reportedly involved a Su-30SM fighter jet that took off from Tikhoretsk airfield, according to Ukrainian sources. The fate of the crew has not been confirmed.

Explosions and fires were reported overnight near Simferopol, including a fire at a Russian oil depot in Hvardiiske. Ukrainian officials also reported that several electrical substations were damaged, leaving multiple areas in occupied Crimea without power, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said, “So actively were they trying to repel Ukrainian attacks that they ended up shooting down their own aircraft today over Crimea.” Ukrainian forces have frequently used long-range drones and missiles to target Russian military infrastructure, including logistics hubs, fuel depots, and air defenses.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the aircraft loss or the reported infrastructure damage. Analysts note that Crimea remains a critical supply hub for Russian operations in southern Ukraine, making it a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes.

News.Az