Ukraine's Security Chief reveals foiled Russian plots to kill Budanov and Zelensky

During the "Ukraine. Year 2025" Forum, Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine's Security Service, revealed startling information: over the course of three years of full-scale conflict, 102 Russian intelligence networks were uncovered in Ukraine, News.Az informs via Uware.

"Among them were those who aimed to eliminate our Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," he emphasized. Maliuk pointed out that Russian intelligence agencies had attempted to assassinate Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, last Easter. They had also targeted Maliuk himself, with plans to orchestrate an attack in one of Ukraine’s major hypermarkets. "The plan was to carry out a terrorist attack in a hypermarket operated by a French company, during peak hours after 6 PM when it was filled with people. Explosive devices were intended to detonate near flammable materials," Maliuk added.

He underscored the success of Ukraine's Security Service in thwarting these plans.

News.Az