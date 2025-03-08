Ukraine says Russian strike kills at least 11 in town near Donetsk

Russian strike kills at least 11 in town near Donetsk. Photo: Donetsk Emergency Service

At least 11 people were killed and 30 injured in a Russian strike on Dobropillya, a town in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Ukrainian authorities say.

Eight residential buildings and an administrative building were damaged in the attack late Friday, the regional emergency service informed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The town lies north-west of Russian-held Donetsk city.

The report also said Russian forces launched a second strike on emergency responders while they were fighting a blaze.

It comes after intense fighting in nearby areas, with Ukrainian prosecutors reporting five killed in Russian attacks on Thursday night.

News.Az