Ukraine starts the work on making new aircraft

Specialists of the State Enterprise "Antonov" have already begun work on the restoration of the unique Ukrainian transport aircraft "Mriya", Director General of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" Yuri Gusev on said the air of the information Marathon, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

According to him, the exact timing of the work and a specific budget for the creation of a new Ukrainian "Mriya" will be presented immediately after receiving the final conclusions from the experts.



Gusev noted that the concern is negotiating with international partners in order to attract funds and well-known world companies to restore the transport aircraft. It is planned to equip it with more modern technological equipment and electronics. The specialists of the state enterprise have preserved the design and scientific and technical documentation and believe that several surviving engines and the tail section can be used to create a new aircraft.



"We are negotiating the creation of a large aerospace coalition and the construction of a new unique transport aircraft. First of all, we need funds to fill the International Fund for the new Ukrainian Mriya. It is planned to provide for various fundraising formats so that everyone in Ukraine and abroad has the opportunity to make their own contribution to the fund," he said.

Note that on February 27, as a result of an air attack by Russian troops on the Gostomel airport near Kyiv, one of the largest and most powerful Ukrainian-made aircraft AN-225 Mriya was burned.

