Fire erupts after defense plant in Russia's Cheboksary targeted in missile attack - VIDEO

Fire erupts after defense plant in Russia's Cheboksary targeted in missile attack - VIDEO

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A fire broke out in the Russian city of Cheboksary following a reported missile attack that may have targeted the VNIIR-Progress defense plant, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

Oleg Nikolayev, head of Russia’s Chuvash Republic, confirmed that Cheboksary had come under a missile attack.

While Nikolayev did not provide details regarding the impact or damage caused by the strike, photos and videos circulated on Russian Telegram channels showed a fire burning in the city in the aftermath of the attack.

According to an Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) assessment conducted by Astra, the facility targeted in the strike was the VNIIR-Progress defence plant.

The reported attack follows a previous strike on the same facility. On May 5, a Ukrainian missile hit the VNIIR-Progress defence plant in Cheboksary.

News.Az