Ukraine strikes Russian Black Sea port city; one fatality reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of Ukrainian drone strikes targeted the Russian port city of Novorossiysk and the neighboring industrial hub of Tuapse on April 20, 2026, resulting in at least one death.

In Novorossiysk, local officials confirmed that a drone impacted a residential apartment building, causing significant damage and the reported fatality, News.Az reports, citing DW.

The strike sparked fires in several districts, leading to temporary power outages as emergency services worked to contain the blazes and evacuate residents from the affected areas.

Simultaneously, a separate wave of drones targeted a major oil refinery and export terminal in Tuapse, causing multiple explosions and a large fire at the facility. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted over 100 drones across the southern regions and the Black Sea, but acknowledged that falling debris and direct hits caused damage to both civilian infrastructure and industrial sites. These strikes represent a significant escalation in the use of long-range aerial vehicles to target strategic logistics and energy hubs deep within Russian territory.

News.Az