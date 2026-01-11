Ukraine strikes Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea, military says -VIDEO

The photo of drilling platforms belonging to Lukoil in the Caspian Sea that were allegedly hit by the Ukrainian military. Photo published on Jan. 11, 2026. (The General Staff / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces hit three Russian drilling platforms operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Jan. 11, News.Az reports, citing KiyvIndependent.

Separately, Ukraine also hit a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast and other military assets, according to the statement.

The three Lukoil Corporation drilling platforms hit by Ukraine — the V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin, and Valery Graifer platforms — are used for oil and gas extraction.

"Direct hits have been recorded. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement reads.

These platforms supply fuel to the Russian army, according to Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO), which carried out the strikes on the night of Jan. 11. The SSO also published video footage of the alleged attacks.

Oil and gas exports cover a major part of Russia's federal budget and play a significant role in sustaining Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces also struck a warehouse and technical support unit of Russia's 49th Combined Arms Army in the area of the town of Novotroitske, in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast. This army group is the main Russian force in the region.

The Kyiv Independent was unable to verify the military's claims.

