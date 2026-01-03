+ ↺ − 16 px

The war in Ukraine continues to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces, with the Ukrainian General Staff reporting over 1.2 million Russian troops eliminated since the invasion began on February 24, 2022.

According to Ukraine’s latest summary, the Russian military has also suffered major equipment losses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media:

Personnel: 1,210,630 (+750)

1,210,630 (+750) Tanks: 11,497 (+3)

11,497 (+3) Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV): 23,855 (+4)

23,855 (+4) Artillery systems: 35,744 (+24)

35,744 (+24) Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,590 (+1)

1,590 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 1,267

1,267 Aircraft: 434

434 Helicopters: 347

347 Operational-tactical UAVs: 99,582 (+539)

99,582 (+539) Cruise missiles: 4,137

4,137 Boats / warships: 28

28 Submarines: 2

2 Special equipment: 4,035

4,035 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 72,688 (+101)

The report emphasizes that air targets, including drones, have also been neutralized in large numbers, contributing to the ongoing attrition of Russian forces on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine’s defenders continue to track and update these figures regularly as the conflict enters its 1,410th day, highlighting the sustained intensity of combat and the ongoing challenges faced by Russian forces.

News.Az