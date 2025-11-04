Explosions rock Luhansk ammo depot, sites across Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions shook an ammunition depot in the city of Dovzhansk in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast overnight on Nov. 4, with additional blasts reported across several regions inside Russia, according to local media and officials.

Footage circulating on Telegram showed a large fire and heavy smoke rising from what is alleged to be a Russian military storage site in Dovzhansk, located roughly 80 kilometers southeast of Luhansk. The area has been under Russian occupation since 2014. Reports suggest the site was targeted by drones, although official confirmation remains pending, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The wave of overnight explosions was not limited to occupied territory.

In Volgograd Oblast, Governor Andrey Bocharov said falling debris from intercepted drones damaged an electrical substation. Similar incidents were reported in Lipetsk, where air-raid sirens sounded as blasts echoed through the city, according to independent outlet Astra.

Residents in Kstovo, a city in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, also reported explosions and a fire at a local oil refinery. Meanwhile, a petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak, located in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, was reportedly hit during the same overnight attacks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed air defenses shot down 85 drones across multiple regions, including Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Belgorod, Kursk, Lipetsk, Volgograd, Sverdlovsk, and Bashkortostan.

The information could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

Ukraine has significantly intensified long-range strikes against Russian military infrastructure both in occupied Ukrainian territory and inside Russia. Kyiv typically does not publicly acknowledge these operations.

On Oct. 30, a fire broke out at a thermal power plant in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, resulting in widespread power outages across the region. While Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko suggested the plant was struck, Russian-installed authorities blamed a technical accident. Kyiv has not issued a statement on that incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

News.Az