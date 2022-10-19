Ukraine to curb power supplies Thursday after Russia attacks power plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will restrict electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power-generating plants, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Zelenskiy, who said this week that 30% of Ukrainian power stations had been hit by Russian air strikes, met senior officials to discuss security at plants and the possibility of a breakdown in the energy system.

"Tomorrow, October 20, electricity supply restrictions will be introduced throughout all of Ukraine. Today the enemy has destroyed power generating facilities again," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said on Telegram.

"Starting from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity ... if this is not done, you should prepare for temporary blackouts," he wrote, adding that street lighting in cities would be limited. "These are forced measures."

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo later said that the planned power cut would be limited to Thursday and cited a lack of capacity in the system.

"We do not exclude that with the onset of a cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said in a post on Telegram.

News.Az