Ukraine unveils new combat drone designed for precision bombing

A Ukrainian development team has created a new combat drone aimed at boosting the capabilities of the country's defense forces.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, named REX, was created by Armadrone in response to the operational needs and combat experience of Ukrainian military personnel, according to a Facebook post by the Brave Inventors platform.The REX drone is engineered for a range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and the deployment of various types of munitions. It can also be used for targeting adjustments during strikes. The drone is capable of identifying, tracking, and eliminating targets, and then assessing the impact of the strike. Depending on the mission, the UAV can carry between two and eight munitions, with a total payload capacity of up to 10 kilograms.One of the key advantages of the REX drone is its precision. “The high accuracy of the strike minimizes the risk of potential civilian casualties in temporarily occupied territories,” the Brave Inventors team highlighted.The development of the drone was a collaborative effort between teams in Ukraine and Poland. The REX drone integrates cutting-edge Israeli technology and components exclusively manufactured in Ukraine’s allied nations, according to the developers.The technical specifications of the REX drone include a range of up to 45 kilometers, a flight time of 1.5 hours, a takeoff weight of 16 kilograms, and a maximum speed of 35 meters per second.

News.Az