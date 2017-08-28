Ukraine's Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak is going to visit Baku.

The visit is expected in September.

According to Oxu.Az, in a conversation with haqqin.az the Ukrainian military expert Oleg Zhdanov stated that "we can safely talk about the expansion of military cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan".

It should be noted that, as already reported with reference to diplomatic sources, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Army General Stepan Poltorak during his visit to Baku will hold bilateral meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and other officials. It is planned to discuss the current issues and the prospects for the deepening of bilateral cooperation.

News.Az

