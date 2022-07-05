Ukrainian Ambassador express gratitude to Azerbaijan
“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky, News.az reports.
According to the ambassador, since the Russian-Ukrainian war started, Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid amounted to USD 20 mln. to Ukraine.
“It is not a formal gesture. Azerbaijan helps the Ukrainian people in their difficult day, at an important time. Along with vital food products, this includes medical products. I want to express gratitude to Sumgait city. It is a real friendly gesture,” noted the ambassador.