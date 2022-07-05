Ukrainian Ambassador express gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky, News.az reports.

According to the ambassador, since the Russian-Ukrainian war started, Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid amounted to USD 20 mln. to Ukraine.

“It is not a formal gesture. Azerbaijan helps the Ukrainian people in their difficult day, at an important time. Along with vital food products, this includes medical products. I want to express gratitude to Sumgait city. It is a real friendly gesture,” noted the ambassador.





News.Az