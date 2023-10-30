Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for another batch of humanitarian aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Vladislav Kanevsky thanked Azerbaijan for dispatching another batch of humanitarian aid to his country.

“Ukraine appreciates the help rendered by the Azerbaijani state and people,” the ambassador told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

“History confirms Ukraine and Azerbaijan's affinity. Countries assisted one another at the most difficult times in our history. And today, we are overwhelmed by Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people's generosity. This includes both humanitarian help and support in reconstructing damaged infrastructure. The Azerbaijani government has already set aside more than $30 million for this purpose,” he added.

Ambassador Kanevsky stated that Ukraine is delighted that an additional $7.6 million was just given by decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. “This sum will benefit the energy industry first and foremost, and Ukraine is pleased that thousands of its citizens were able to survive the winter owing to Azerbaijan's assistance last year,” he said.

The first part of electrical equipment from Azerbaijan intended for humanitarian aid to Ukraine was sent from the territory of Sumgayit Technological Park on Monday.

In accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, the humanitarian cargo delivered by the Ministry of Energy includes more than 555,000 meters of electric cables and wires.

The humanitarian commodities are being brought by a convoy of 14 trucks to assist in the restoration of sustainable electrical supply to the impacted territories as a result of Ukraine's current crisis.

The remaining portions of the aforementioned help, totaling $7.6 million, are scheduled to be provided in the near future based on applications received from Ukraine.

News.Az