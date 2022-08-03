Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is grateful to Azerbaijan for sending another batch of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We thank Azerbaijan not just for its support, but for its systematic, planned assistance, that it provides to thousands of Ukrainian citizens,” the diplomat said.

“Today is the tenth anniversary flight of Azerbaijan's large humanitarian aid to Ukraine. More than 100 tons of necessary products will be sent to various cities of Ukraine. The geography of the cities that support Ukrainian people is expanding. Today Azerbaijan's Ganja has joined to help. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan,” Kanevsky added.

The humanitarian aid with the total weight of 101 tons (66 tons from Baku and 35 tons from Ganja) will be sent by plane to Warsaw Airport in Poland from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport today.

