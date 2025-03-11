Ukrainian and U.S. officials holding talks in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As talks between Ukrainian and US officials are under way in Saudi Arabia, a lot of questions remain on how Washington is attempting to negotiate a deal to halt the conflict, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Ulrich Brueckner, a lecturer at the Stanford University in Berlin, told Al Jazeera that the US was using some “unconventional approaches”.

“Trump shows the torture instruments to both sides, what he could do if they are not playing by the book,” he said. “We will see if that is something that can lead to stability and not just a forced ceasefire that will last a short time.”

The talks in Saudi Arabia come less than two weeks after Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, accused Zelenskyy of being a warmonger looking to avoid a ceasefire with Russia.

“Trump has changed sides, he spreads Russian propaganda, sets conditions and treats Europeans as condition-takers,” Brueckner continued.

As NATO was organised to share labour and differentiate tasks, he said Europe will have a hard time filling in the gap left by the US when it comes to arming itself and providing Ukraine with the necessary tools to fend off Russia’s invasion.

