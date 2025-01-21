Ukrainian army chief psychiatrist detained on $1M corruption charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has arrested its army's chief psychiatrist on charges of "illegal enrichment" for accumulating over $1 million (£813,000) in earnings since Russia's invasion began in February 2022, News.az reports citing BBC .

In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the man sat on a commission deciding whether individuals were fit for military service.The SBU statement did not name him - however, a man called Oleh Druz was previously identified as the Ukrainian Armed Forces' chief psychiatrist.The SBU said he owned three apartments in or near Kyiv, one in Odesa, two plots of land and several BMW luxury cars, and investigators searching his home also found $152,000 (£124,000) and €34,000 in cash.The statement said the man did not declare the property, which was registered in the name of his wife, daughter, sons, and other third parties.He now faces ten years in jail for the charges of illegal enrichment and making a false declaration.Druz was implicated in a similar case in 2017 which saw him fail to declare two SUVs and several properties, leading him to be suspended.Ukraine has long battled endemic corruption.In May, a Ukrainian MP was charged with embezzling £220,000, while in 2023 more than 30 conscription officials accused of taking bribes and smuggling people out of the country were sacked in an anti-corruption purge.Last year, the Ukrainian parliament voted to abolish military medical commissions after several officials were accused of accepting bribes in exchange for issuing exemptions from military service.

News.Az