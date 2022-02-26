Ukrainian army will not lay down weapons: Zelenskyy (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy addressed the nation on Saturday, reassuring that he remains in the capital Kyiv, News.Az reports.

“The Ukrainian Army will not lay down weapons,” the president said in a video address, recorded at Bankovaya Street near the Presidential office in Kiev.

“There is a lot of fake information on the web right now, claiming that I allegedly urge our army to lay down weapons, and that an evacuation is going on. Now listen to me: I am here, we will not lay down any weapons, and we will defend our state,” Zelensky added.

