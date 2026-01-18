Ukrainian drone attacks cut power to hundreds of thousands in occupied areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drone attacks hit energy infrastructure in Russian-controlled parts of southern Ukraine on Sunday, cutting electricity to hundreds of thousands of residents, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Ukrainian officials say the attack is an effort to "weaponize winter," much as Russian forces targeted Ukraine's power grid. Russia's attacks continued in kind overnight, killing two people, Ukraine says.

More than 200,000 households in the Russia-held part of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region had no electricity on Sunday, according to the Kremlin-installed local governor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that repairing the country’s energy system remains challenging, "but we are doing everything we can to restore everything as quickly as possible."

He said that two people were killed in overnight attacks across the country that struck Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa.

In total, more than 1,300 attack drones, 1,050 guided aerial bombs and 29 missiles of various types were used by Russia to strike Ukraine this week, Ukraine says.

Meanwhile, discussions continue between the U.S., Ukraine and Russia in an effort to secure a peace deal. Zelenskyy has consistently argued Russia is not committed to the peace process.

"If Russia deliberately delays the diplomatic process, the world’s response should be decisive: more help for Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor," Zelenskyy said Sunday.

President Donald Trump argued last week, however, that it was Ukraine, not Russia, holding up a possible peace agreement.

"I think he's ready to make a deal," Trump told Reuters of Putin. "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."

When he was asked why U.S. intervention had not brought about an end to the war, Trump responded: "Zelenskyy," Reuters reported.

News.Az