Fire at Russian oil depot after reported Ukrainian drone strike

A fire broke out at the Stary Oskol oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast following a reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on January 7, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Local residents first noticed flames outside Stary Oskol late on January 6 and shared photos and videos of the blaze on social media. Gladkov later confirmed that the fire resulted from a drone strike that caused several storage tanks to catch fire. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, and no casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions, has frequently been targeted in Ukrainian strikes on Russian military and industrial sites. The Stary Oskol depot has been hit before as part of Ukraine’s campaign against Russian oil, a key resource for Moscow’s armed forces.

News.Az