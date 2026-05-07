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Russia-annexed Crimea
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In a coordinated overnight operation, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted and struck five Russian vessels operating in the occupied ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk, as well as in the coastal waters of Crimea.
05 Jun 2026-14:36
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Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing two missiles and a staggering 216 attack drones. While Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted the vast majority of the incoming threats, local authorities reported multiple impacts across the country as the aerial bombardment continued into Friday morning.05 Jun 2026-10:52
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In a sweeping nighttime operation, Ukraine’s newly formed Unmanned Systems Forces launched a coordinated drone strike across occupied territories, successfully hitting a Russian Svetlyak-class border patrol ship stationed in Yurkine, Crimea.04 Jun 2026-17:11
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Russia launched a massive overnight assault against Ukraine using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 293 attack drones fired from six different directions. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted and shot down or suppressed 264 of the hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.04 Jun 2026-11:29
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Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, deploying 229 strike drones from seven different directions, Ukrainian military officials reported on Sunday. While air defense forces successfully intercepted the vast majority of the incoming threats, multiple strikes managed to slip through, and the attack remains ongoing.31 May 2026-11:57
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Ukraine’s military reportedly struck oil infrastructure in several Russian and Russian-held territories overnight on May 30.30 May 2026-11:10
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In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Alexander Leonov, Executive Director of the Center of Applied Political Studies Penta and a Ukrainian political analyst, commented on attempts to portray Ruben Vardanyan in Europe as a human rights defender and a potential candidate for the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize.23 May 2026-10:48
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Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted or electronically suppressed a staggering 507 aerial targets on Monday morning, May 18, following a massive, multi-directional overnight bombardment by the Russian military.18 May 2026-12:50
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Ukrainian drones carried out a large-scale overnight attack across Russia, reportedly striking a key military logistics facility near Moscow just days before the Kremlin’s May 9 Victory Day parade.07 May 2026-10:10
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