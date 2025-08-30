Ukrainian drones hit oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Samara oblast - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones struck oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast overnight, the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, confirmed.

Explosions were first reported around 2:30 a.m. local time in Krasnodar Krai, with videos circulating on social media showing large fires at both refineries. The full extent of the damage is not yet clear, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Brovdi said the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, targeted the Krasnodar Oil Refinery and the Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara Oblast. Both sites have been targeted in previous attacks, including an Aug. 15 strike on the Syzran refinery.

The two refineries account for approximately 4.1% of Russia’s oil production, supplying a range of fuels, including aviation fuel, to the Russian Armed Forces. According to Reuters, Ukrainian attacks on ten refineries in August alone shut down facilities representing 17% of Russia’s national processing capacity—about 1.1 million barrels per day.

Krasnodar Krai, just east of occupied Crimea, and Samara Oblast, around 700 km from Ukraine’s front line, have increasingly been targeted as Kyiv continues to strike Russian fossil fuel infrastructure to disrupt funding for Moscow’s war efforts.

