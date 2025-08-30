1 killed, 24 injured in Zaporizhzhia amid large-scale Russian missile and drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, killing at least one person and injuring 24, officials reported.

Explosions were reported across Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Lutsk, and Cherkasy. Ukraine’s Air Force said the attacks involved 537 Shahed-type drones, eight ballistic missiles, and 37 cruise missiles. Ukrainian defenses intercepted 510 drones, six ballistic missiles, and 32 cruise missiles, though five missiles and 24 drones struck various locations. Debris fell in 21 areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Zaporizhzhia, the strikes damaged 40 homes, 14 apartment buildings, and several industrial facilities, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Among the casualties, eight people—including a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl—were hospitalized.

The attacks also disrupted railway infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast, causing train delays. Around 5 a.m., a second wave of Russian ballistic missiles targeted eastern cities, prompting Poland to scramble fighter jets to protect its airspace.

This escalation comes just two days after a large-scale attack on Kyiv killed 25 civilians and injured 63. Efforts to resume peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow have stalled. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently stated Moscow will not accept Ukrainian President Zelensky’s signature on legal peace documents.

Zelensky has emphasized that upcoming security guarantees will focus on maintaining Ukraine’s military strength, NATO support in case of renewed attacks, and the use of frozen Russian assets for post-war reconstruction.

News.Az