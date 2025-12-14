Drones hit Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar

The moment of the explosion near the Afipsky oil refinery, December 14, 2025. Photo: Astra

Attack drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, News.Az reported, citing Militarnyi.

Witnesses said explosions were heard near energy infrastructure close to the facility.

After the explosions, power outages were reported in some parts of the city.

This is attributed to the fact that the plant serves as a key infrastructure hub, providing water supply, wastewater treatment, and electricity transit for nearby residential areas and industrial facilities.

The facility is located at coordinates 44.884425, 38.824718 and has a design processing capacity of about 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, gasoil and vacuum gasoil, fuel oil, sulfur, and gas condensate distillates.

Due to its strategic importance, the Afipsky oil refinery has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian drones. In particular, an attack on the plant took place on November 29, 2025. It was later confirmed by satellite imagery, which showed scorched areas and blast marks within the facility’s production perimeter.

