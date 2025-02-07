Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for continued humanitarian assistance

Azerbaijan has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Photo: AZERTAC

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continued humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

In a post on X, the diplomat stated that Azerbaijan has sent a new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has sent a new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine! A shipment of cables & energy equipment, funded by a $1M allocation from President Ilham Aliyev, is on its way to help restore Ukraine’s power infrastructure. Grateful for Azerbaijan’s continued support,” Ambassador Husyev wrote.

Another shipment of humanitarian aid, consisting of electrical equipment, was dispatched from Azerbaijan to Ukraine on Friday. In accordance with an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 5, 2025, one million dollars in manat equivalent has been allocated for this purpose.

The total value of Azerbaijan's reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine has now surpassed $40 million. By 2025, nearly 120 transformers and transformer substations, around 70 generators, and over 3.3 million meters of cables and wires have been sent to Ukraine.

