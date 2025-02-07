Azerbaijan dispatches another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan dispatched the latest shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, marking another step in its ongoing support.

The aid, consisting of electrical equipment, was sent from the Sumgayit Technological Park on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under a decree by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, $1 million (in manat equivalent) was allocated for this initiative, dated February 5, 2025.

The initial shipment includes electric cables, wires, and transformers, all intended to help restore stable electricity supplies to areas in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing conflict. Azerbaijan’s total humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for rehabilitation and relief efforts has surpassed $40 million.

By 2025, this aid has included around 120 transformers and transformer stations, nearly 70 generators, and over 3.3 million meters of cables and wires.

News.Az