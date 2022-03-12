Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijani president and people for humanitarian aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s ambassador expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the government and people of Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Azerbaijan sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Saturday. The aid with a total of 380 tons includes food, medicines and medical supplies.

“This is not the first humanitarian assistance of Azerbaijan to Ukraine. I’d like to sincerely thank President Ilham Aliyev, the government and people of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid rendered at such a critical and difficult time for Ukraine” Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky told journalists, News.Az reports.

The diplomat stressed that the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine saves hundreds of civilian lives.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have been demonstrating solidarity for many years, said Kanevsky, adding. “We are not just strategic partners, we are friends.”

News.Az