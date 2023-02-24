Ukrainian foreign minister addresses UN Security Council one year after invasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the United Nations Security Council on Friday, one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports citing CNN.

Kuleba urged the world to adopt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan, which he says aligns with the UN-approved resolution calling for Russia to pull out of Ukraine.

“The goal of the standpoint plan is to restore the respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in full compliance with the UN Charter that we all have committed to respect and uphold," Kuleba said. "The goal of the plan is to get Russia out of Ukraine and make the world a safer place. Obviously, any new peace proposals should now be aligned with demands set forth by the resolution."

"Here's what Russian officials and servicemen have to know: You think you will get away with what you did? You will end up on trial," Kuleba continued. "You will be testifying how strongly you opposed aggression and how you just followed orders. You think that the world will get tired of supporting Ukraine? The support will only get stronger."

