Ukrainian General Staff reports losses of over 1,200 troops and equipment in latest update
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian forces lost more than 1,200 personnel and significant military equipment over the past 24 hours, according to its latest daily assessment.
In a statement published on Facebook, the General Staff said that 1,220 Russian troops were eliminated, alongside losses including tanks, artillery systems, armored vehicles, UAVs, and other military equipment, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.
According to the report, total Russian losses since February 24, 2022 are estimated at over 1.35 million personnel, along with thousands of tanks, artillery systems, armored vehicles, aircraft, helicopters, drones, missiles, naval assets, and support vehicles.
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The figures also include continued daily increases in UAV and artillery losses, reflecting ongoing intense combat activity across multiple sectors of the front line, as reported by Ukrainian military authorities.
By Leyla Şirinova