Netanyahu to hold emergency meeting on Turkish aid flotilla

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The Israeli navy is preparing to intercept and seize a massive 54-boat activist fleet known as the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters as it attempts to break the long-standing naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

According to reports from Israeli media outlets on Monday, May 18, the multi-boat flotilla originally set sail on Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean city of Marmaris. The Israeli newspaper Maariv, quoting an unnamed military source, confirmed that naval forces plan to halt the convoy well before it enters Palestinian territorial waters. Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to convene an emergency security meeting later today to formally authorize the high-seas interception, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The escalating maritime standoff comes amid profound legal and geopolitical scrutiny for the Israeli government. Netanyahu has been wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since late 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla reported early Monday morning that they had already detected "suspicious movements" from unidentified naval vessels and surveillance craft shadowing their perimeter shortly after the fleet crossed into international waters. The convoy marks the latest and largest organized effort in years to challenge the strict blockade Israel has maintained over the coastal enclave since the summer of 2007.

News.Az