New Strait of Hormuz shipping mechanism discussed by Iran, Oman

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Iran and Oman have initiated high-level technical negotiations aimed at establishing a new framework to ensure safe maritime transit through the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During a press conference on Monday, May 18, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei revealed that specialized technical teams from both nations met in Oman last week. The primary objective of the talks is to draft a comprehensive mechanism under international maritime laws to coordinate shipping safety and streamline navigation through the vital chokepoint, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Baghaei emphasized that Tehran is maintaining active dialogue with Muscat and other regional stakeholders to formalize the transit arrangement. He added that the diplomatic momentum will carry into next week, with expert-level delegations scheduled to resume discussions to hammer out the technical logistics of the agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the world's most critical oil transit channel, making any bilateral progress on its security a focal point for global energy markets and regional stability.

News.Az