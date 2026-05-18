Zaporizhia region hit by hundreds of strikes across 42 communities, three civilians wounded

Zaporizhia region hit by hundreds of strikes across 42 communities, three civilians wounded

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Russian forces carried out a large-scale series of attacks across Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region over the past day, targeting dozens of communities and causing civilian injuries and widespread infrastructure damage, according to regional officials.

Regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov said that 756 strikes were recorded across 42 communities, leaving three people wounded in the Zaporizhia district, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

He reported that the attacks included 19 air strikes on multiple settlements, along with hundreds of drone attacks, predominantly FPV drones, affecting towns and villages across the region. Additional shelling included multiple MLRS and artillery strikes on populated areas.

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Authorities also recorded damage to residential buildings, vehicles, utility structures and other infrastructure, with 39 separate reports of destruction across the affected communities. Emergency services continue to assess the scale of the damage and provide assistance in impacted areas.

News.Az