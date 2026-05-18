Drone strikes hit Chernihiv region 43 times, leaving civilians wounded and infrastructure damaged

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Russian forces carried out dozens of drone strikes across Ukraine’s Chernihiv region over the past day, resulting in civilian injuries and widespread damage to residential and commercial infrastructure, regional officials said.

Regional military administration head Viacheslav Chaus reported that 43 strikes were recorded, with at least four civilians injured. He said attacks caused fires and destruction in multiple districts, including residential homes, vehicles and local enterprises, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

According to local authorities, a drone strike on an enterprise in the Mena area sparked a fire in a dairy workshop, injuring two workers who are receiving outpatient treatment. In a nearby village, an FPV drone hit a residential home, causing fires that left a woman and her son hospitalized with burn and blast injuries.

Additional strikes were reported in the Chernihiv district, where drones set vehicles on fire and damaged a two-story building in the regional centre. Separate incidents also damaged homes and a shop in surrounding communities, with emergency services continuing to assess the full extent of destruction.

News.Az