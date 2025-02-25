Ukrainian officials say Ukraine and US agree on economic deal framework

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a framework for a comprehensive economic deal, which will include the exploitation of rare earth minerals, according to three senior Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

The officials, who were familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One of them said that Kyiv hopes that signing the agreement will ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

