Ukrainian PM, US Treasury discuss investments and Russia sanctions

The United States has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging to strengthen cooperation on economic recovery and sanctions against Russia, according to a statement from the US Department of the Treasury.

During a meeting in Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss expanding investments and reinforcing bilateral ties. Bessent praised Ukraine’s efforts under the Recovery Investment Fund, which is already preparing its first major reconstruction projects, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The fund will focus on critical minerals, energy, and infrastructure, promoting joint US-Ukraine initiatives to modernize key sectors of Ukraine’s economy.

Bessent confirmed that Washington, together with G7 partners, is ready to intensify pressure on Russia and on nations aiding Moscow through oil purchases. The two sides also discussed strengthening Europe’s energy security and reducing Russia’s leverage over global energy markets.

Sanctions coordination remains central to the partnership, with both countries aligning efforts to boost Ukraine’s defense capacity, increase financial support, and enhance international measures against Russia.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko later emphasized that US backing is vital for Ukraine’s recovery and for attracting private investment, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and processing industries.

