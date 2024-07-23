Ukrainian president submits martial law, mobilization extension bills to parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) bills extending the country’s martial law and mobilization campaign by 90 days starting on August 12, according to data on the parliament’s website, News.Az reports.

Thus, martial law will remain in effect in Ukraine all the way through the US presidential election on November 5.Martial law was imposed in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and general mobilization was declared on the same day. Both martial law and general mobilization have been extended several times since. The last time, martial law was extended to August 11.

News.Az