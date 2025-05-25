Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"On behalf of the people of Ukraine and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.

Free Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always sought to develop their relations in the spirit of strategic partnership based on common values, mutual support, respect and comprehensive cooperation.

I am confident that the dynamics of strategic partnership relations will not only be preserved, but also further strengthened in the interests of the peoples of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Today, Ukraine highly appreciates international support in the fight against Russia, and we are grateful to Azerbaijan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law, as well as for providing humanitarian assistance.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, very esteemed Mr. President, good health and success in your high state activities, and peace, prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Azerbaijan."

News.Az