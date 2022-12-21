Ukrainian President Zelensky has arrived in the US
- 21 Dec 2022 17:46
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180106
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ukrainian-president-zelensky-has-arrived-in-the-us Copied
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the United States, a source familiar with his travels tells CNN, News.az reports.
Zelensky landed at Joint Base Andrews, a separate source familiar said.
He will visit the Oval Office this afternoon for extended talks with US President Joe Biden, who will announce he is sending nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including a sophisticated new air defense system.
The two will convene a White House news conference before Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in prime time.