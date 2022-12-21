Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian President Zelensky has arrived in the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the United States, a source familiar with his travels tells CNN, News.az reports. 

Zelensky landed at Joint Base Andrews, a separate source familiar said.

He will visit the Oval Office this afternoon for extended talks with US President Joe Biden, who will announce he is sending nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including a sophisticated new air defense system.

The two will convene a White House news conference before Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in prime time.


