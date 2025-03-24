Ukrainians in Yorkshire share their hopes for peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainians living in Yorkshire have expressed their hopes that their homeland may soon experience peace after three years of conflict.

The Ukraine and US are due to meet for peace talks in Saudi Arabia today and the US will also negotiate with Russia, News.Az reports citing BBC. Lia Muzyka, 22, is now studying psychology and counselling at the University of Huddersfield after fleeing Dnipro in 2022. She said she has "faith" that Ukraine will eventually flourish and hopes to return to live there one day.

Miss Muzyka was forced to leave her family, including her six-year-old brother, when war broke out in 2022 and she fled to Turkey with her aunt and uncle. She then saw adverts for a sponsorship scheme in the UK and described the search for a host as "a bit like Airbnb". "I didn't care which city I went to, and talked to a lady with no picture of her house. I thought it didn't matter what the place looks like as I needed a place to stay." Her sponsor was Lainey Wilson and she moved into her Huddersfield home.

Around 220,000 of the six million Ukrainians who fled abroad have been given sanctuary in the UK. However, Miss Muzyka left her parents behind and still misses them and her brother, now aged nine. To visit them, she has to fly to Poland and then take a 24-hour coach journey to Dnipro. She said while travelling she could see the "devastation" caused by the fighting and had had to go into her brother's school's bomb shelter when a siren sounded. Her mother also suffered from panic attacks due to the stress of the war.

In recent weeks there has been speculation around a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The latest talks come as the US attempts to broker peace between the two nations.

Also part of the Ukrainian community in Huddersfield is Petro Dorotiak, whose father moved to the town after being displaced during World War Two. Mr Dorotiak has had lifelong involvement with the UK's Ukrainian diaspora and has made frequent visits to the country to deliver aid. He said he was pessimistic about the country's "difficult" situation and thought things were "moving in the wrong direction". He said he had concerns about talks between the US and Russia that did not involve "Ukraine at the table" and sounded more like a "business deal". "Trump is a businessman who made money. It looks like a business deal. We know what Putin wants - he wants land, he wants Ukraine. "Trump is trying to recover money and trying to get a minerals deal."

News.Az