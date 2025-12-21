Umerov announced another round of Ukraine-US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the start of a new round of negotiations with US representatives. The talks are taking place in Miami, USA, News.Az reports, citing to Umerov’s Telegram .

Umerov's statement makes it clear that he will not be holding the meeting alone. He will be accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Andriy Gnatov.

"This is our third day of work in the United States. Today, together with Lieutenant General Andrey Gnatov, we will have another meeting with the American side. We are working constructively and to the point. We are counting on further progress and practical results," he said.

