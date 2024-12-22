UN: Africa will be the "youngest" continent by mid-20th century
Africa's population will reach approximately 2.5 billion people by 2050.This is stated in the report of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), News.Az reports.
The authors of the document note that the average age of residents of African countries by the middle of the 20th century will be 20 years. This will make Africa the "youngest" continent in the world.
The report says the young population represents "a valuable demographic asset that can be used as a labour force for industrial development."
"Moreover, given that Africa spends $60 billion annually on food imports, the continent's large population represents a significant potential domestic market for agricultural products produced by regional value chains," UNECA believes.