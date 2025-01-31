UN, Azerbaijan expected to sign new framework document this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work on the new Framework Document between the United Nations and Azerbaijan, which will outline cooperation for the years 2026-2030, is expected to be completed by June this year, with plans for the document to be signed in September.

This was announced by UN Resident Coordinator in Baku, Vladanka Andreeva, during the "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" event within the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development (2026-2030), News.Az reports, citing local media. Andreeva highlighted that the directions in the new Framework Document are aligned with Azerbaijan’s 2030 agenda, the Great Return program, and initiatives related to hosting COP29.She emphasized that the next step is to achieve tangible results in these areas over the next five years.

