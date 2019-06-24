UN calls for mobilization against corruption through “open gov’t”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international report on the public sector is unique in that it emphasizes the growth of sustainable development considering improving the transparency of government structures, the growth of information technologies and strengthening the fight against corruption, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin said at the UN Public Service Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that 118 countries have adopted a law on the right of citizens to information, while 139 countries have introduced an “open government” system.

“Today, it is necessary to strengthen the monitoring of the implementation of the relevant laws that ensure sustainable development, as well as broad mobilization against corruption through the introduction of an open government system,” he said.

He pointed to the problem of discrimination, noting that it still prevails and is a key challenge for a number of states. “These problems need to be addressed at the legislative level, and at the same time, efforts must be made to achieve megaprogress,” he added.

Baku hosts the UN Public Service Forum. The event will last until June 26.

News.Az

