UN chief calls for observing Olympic Truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for observing the Olympic Truce during the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"With conflict spreading & tensions rising, the Olympic Truce represents a chance to overcome differences & find paths towards lasting peace. I call on everyone to observe the Truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic & Paralympic Games, and stop hostilities throughout their course," he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

The Olympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 through 20 and the Paralympic Games will run on March 4-13.

News.Az