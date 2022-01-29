UN chief calls for observing Olympic Truce
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for observing the Olympic Truce during the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"With conflict spreading & tensions rising, the Olympic Truce represents a chance to overcome differences & find paths towards lasting peace. I call on everyone to observe the Truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic & Paralympic Games, and stop hostilities throughout their course," he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.
The Olympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 through 20 and the Paralympic Games will run on March 4-13.