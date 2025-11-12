Russia strikes logistics warehouse in Kharkiv, injuring three

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a missile strike on a logistics company warehouse in Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, injuring at least three civilians and causing significant damage to local infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the SAT Transport Company LLC, its warehouse was hit during the morning attack. “The warehouse of SAT Transport Company LLC was damaged as a result of the missile strike on Kharkiv,” the company said in a statement, adding that damage assessments are underway, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The company expressed gratitude to the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their rapid response and said efforts are ongoing to restore operations.

Local authorities reported that three Russian Shahed drones struck the central part of the city, damaging a civilian manufacturing plant and several private homes. A 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were hospitalized with injuries and bruises caused by the blast wave, while a 77-year-old woman suffered minor wounds.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed that the explosions caused fires in a warehouse and nearby auxiliary buildings on the premises of a civilian industrial site.

Earlier in the morning, drone and missile attacks left more than 20,000 residents without electricity after Russian strikes destroyed two transf.ormer substations supplying power to the city.

Kharkiv, located near Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, has been repeatedly targeted by missile and drone attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

News.Az